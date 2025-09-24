AT&T data breach settlement: Deadline to file claim approaches — check if you’re eligible

The US-based telecommunication company AT&T has agreed to a $177 million class action settlement to compensate customers whose ‘vulnerable data’ was compromised during two separate data breach incidents last year.

Eligible customers can receive thousands of dollars if they apply by the due date to claim their share of the settlement.

The lawsuit alleges AT&T failed to protect customers' sensitive data, leading to the data breach incidents. While the company does not dispute that the breaches happened, it has denied any mishandling of data or wrongdoing, USA Daily reported.

Who is eligible to file a claim? There are two settlement classes or groups of eligible customers who can file for a claim, based on different cases.

The first class includes claimants affected by the March 30, 2024 data breach, which exposed information such as addresses, social security numbers and passcodes. This data was later released on the dark web, according to the settlement website.

The second class is for those who were affected by the incident announced on July 12, 2024, in which customers' call and text records were illegally downloaded.

Also Read | Billionaire Salinas Briefly Threatened With Arrest in AT&T Suit

It's important to note that some customers may be eligible to claim compensation in both settlement classes.

According to the lawsuit and a 2024 statement from the company, the breaches are believed to have affected more than seven million people who had AT&T accounts in 2024 and over 65 million people who had accounts between 2019 and 2024, as per the report.

Also Read | Kering data breach: Gucci and Balenciaga owner confirms hack

Customers who are not sure if they are included in either of the settlement classes can call 833-890-4930 for more information.

What is the compensation for claimants? Eligible claimants can receive up to thousands of dollars. However, that depends on which settlement class they are part of.

1. First data breach (March 30, 2024)

Documented loss: The affected customers in this category can claim up to $5,000 through a documented loss cash payment option, meaning they must present proof of loss.

Tier 1: For those whose Social Security numbers were exposed.

Tier 2: For customers whose data but not social security numbers were exposed in that breach. Tier 1 payments are five times the amount of Tier 2. 2. Second data breach (July 12, 2024)

Documented loss: The affected customers in this category can claim up to $2,500 through proof of loss.

Tier 3: A share of the remaining settlement fund after administration costs and other claims are issued can also be opted by the eligible customers of second data breach. 3. Both breaches: Customers impacted by both data breaches could receive up to $7,500, according to the settlement website.

When and how to file the claim? Eligible AT&T customers can file their claims for the settlement online or by mail:

Online: For online applications, one can visit — www.telecomdatasettlement.com and they will be able to access the form to make a claim.

Mail: For those who prefer sending their claims via mail can send it to this mail address — AT&T Data Incident Settlement, c/o Kroll Settlement Administration LLC, P.O. Box 5324, New York, NY 10150-5324.