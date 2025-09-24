AT&T data breach settlement: Deadline to file claim approaches — check if you’re eligible

The US-based telecommunication company AT&T has agreed to a $177 million class action settlement to compensate customers whose ‘vulnerable data’ was compromised during two separate data breach incidents last year.
Eligible customers can receive thousands of dollars if they apply by the due date to claim their share of the settlement.
The lawsuit alleges AT&T failed to protect customers' sensitive data, leading to the data breach incidents. While the company does not dispute that the breaches happened, it has denied any mishandling of data or wrongdoing, USA Daily reported.
There are two settlement classes or groups of eligible customers who can file for a claim, based on different cases.
The first class includes claimants affected by the March 30, 2024 data breach, which exposed information such as addresses, social security numbers and passcodes. This data was later released on the dark web, according to the settlement website.
The second class is for those who were affected by the incident announced on July 12, 2024, in which customers' call and text records were illegally downloaded.
It's important to note that some customers may be eligible to claim compensation in both settlement classes.
According to the lawsuit and a 2024 statement from the company, the breaches are believed to have affected more than seven million people who had AT&T accounts in 2024 and over 65 million people who had accounts between 2019 and 2024, as per the report.
Customers who are not sure if they are included in either of the settlement classes can call 833-890-4930 for more information.
Eligible claimants can receive up to thousands of dollars. However, that depends on which settlement class they are part of.
1. First data breach (March 30, 2024)
2. Second data breach (July 12, 2024)
3. Both breaches: Customers impacted by both data breaches could receive up to $7,500, according to the settlement website.
Eligible AT&T customers can file their claims for the settlement online or by mail:
The deadline to submit a claim is November 18, 2025. Online submissions must be completed by that date and mailed claims must be postmarked by the the same day.
