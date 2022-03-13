AT&T sketches out life after Hollywood

The Dallas company issued new financial targets Friday, the same day Discovery Inc. shareholders approved their company’s plan to merge with AT&T’s soon-to-be spun-off WarnerMedia division. The telecom giant bought the media company, then called Time Warner, in 2018. But AT&T in May announced plans to leave Hollywood and hand its shareholders a stake in a larger media company structured to more aggressively compete with rivals such as Netflix Inc. and Walt Disney Co. in the global race for streaming-video subscribers.

