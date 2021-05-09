AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile challenge rule targeting robocalls
- The FCC measure to stop foreign scammers could block legitimate overseas calls, phone companies say
The nation’s largest wireless carriers are lobbying to delay a new regulation on robocalls aimed at overseas scammers who make them, citing concerns that the rule could end up blocking legitimate calls.
The Federal Communications Commission rule, set to take effect Sept. 28, would require foreign-based phone companies to step up efforts to fight illegal robocalls or risk being blocked from sending calls to the U.S.
