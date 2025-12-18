Attention flyers! IndiGo issues advisory over UAE weather conditions: Here's what the airline says

IndiGo has issued a travel advisory for passengers, warning that changing weather conditions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), including expected rain and thunderstorms, may have “intermittent impact” on flight operations on Thursday, 18 December.

In a detailed post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), IndiGo stated, “Travel Advisory: Weather conditions across the UAE are forecast to shift, with heavy rainfall and thunderstorm expected. In light of this evolving situation, there may be intermittent impacts to flight operations at various points throughout the day.”

What should passengers do? While the low-budget carrier is making every effort to maintain its schedules, changing weather conditions may lead to certain adjustments, including possible cancellations. Passengers are advised to regularly check their flight status on IndiGo's website for the latest updates.

“You may also experience road delays. We recommend allowing extra travel time to reach the airport,” the airline said in the travel advisory, urging flyers to remain prepared for any possible disruptions.

If a flight is impacted, passengers can explore alternate travel options or request a refund directly through IndiGo's Plan facility.

The airline said it will share proactive notifications with affected customers to keep them informed in real time.

IndiGo operations stabilise in India IndiGo, the country's largest airline by market capitalisation, cancelled hundreds of flights across India for several days beginning 2 December. This widespread disruption led to thousands of passengers being stranded at major airports across the country.

However, the situation now appears to have stabilised. IndiGo chief executive Pieter Elbers on Thursday told employees that the airline has emerged stronger after a challenging period, with operations steadying and its network restored to around 2,200 flights.