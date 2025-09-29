Attention flyers! SpiceJet to launch daily direct flights from Delhi and Mumbai from these dates. Details here

SpiceJet Limited, the low-cost airline, has introduced daily flights to Phuket from Delhi and Mumbai and will operate flights in Bangkok as well, the company informed on Monday, September 29.

“SpiceJet is delighted to announce the launch of daily non‐stop flights to Phuket, Thailand’s largest and most celebrated island, from Delhi and Mumbai. With this addition, SpiceJet will now operate flights to two of Thailand’s most popular destinations – Phuket and Bangkok,” the airline said in an exchange filing.

When will SpiceJet start offering new services? Flights from Delhi to Phuket are scheduled to start on October 31, 2025, with services from Mumbai beginning on November 6, 2025.

Where to book tickets? Passengers can now purchase tickets through the official mobile app or website of SpiceJet. Bookings for these flights are open.

Speaking on the latest launch, Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer, SpiceJet, said, “We are excited to add Phuket, one of the world’s most sought‐after holiday destinations, to our growing international network."

He added, "With non‐stop flights from Delhi and Mumbai, SpiceJet is making it easier than ever for Indian travellers to enjoy Thailand’s pristine beaches, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality.”

A direct flight to Phuket from both Delhi and Mumbai typically takes around four to five hours. According to the official website of SpiceJet, the ticket fare from Delhi to Phuket, starting from November, currently begins at around ₹14,000. Flights from Mumbai to Phuket starting in November are available from approximately ₹9,000.