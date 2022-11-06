Attero to expand recycling capacity, plans IPO in 2025

“We are putting together around 300,000 tonne per annum capacity for lithium-ion batteries in the next five years. Around 35% of it is being set up in Europe, 35% in the US, 20% in India and 10% in Asia, excluding India. For this, the total investment is around ₹7,500 crore out of which the Indian capacity is supposed to be 60,000 tonne. We already have current capacity of 4,500 tonne. This Telangana plant is an additional capacity of 15,000 tonne," Gupta said.