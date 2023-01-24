AU Bank launches credit card offering platform SwipeUp1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 10:00 AM IST
With AU bank’s platform, cardholders can compare existing credit cards and upgrade credit limit, cashback, reward points with a quick end-to-end digital process.
AU Small Finance Bank, India’s largest Small Finance Bank, has launched SwipeUp platform that will provide an opportunity to other bank credit cardholders to upgrade their card to one of AU credit cards. The bank has provided a platform to compare existing credit cards of customers within seconds. Thereafter, they can upgrade credit limit, cashback, reward points with a quick end-to-end digital process.
