AU Bank launches credit card offering platform SwipeUp

Sanjay Agarwal, managing director and CEO, AU Small Finance Bank, said, “While we are a relatively recent entrant in the credit card industry, our team has always focused on understanding customer pain points and find revolutionary solutions for them through tech innovations. Earlier this year, we launched LIT, a fully customisable credit card to help people curate a card specific to their needs. While LIT Credit Card addressed the needs of new AU Credit Card customers, this time with SwipeUp we are giving the freedom of ‘badlaav’ to all other Credit Cardholders. Taking ahead our Credit Card motto of ‘live limitless’ we have built this platform to give customers an opportunity to compare and avail better credit card value prop which matches their current lifestyle. As a customer-focused bank, we will continue to identify customer pain areas and create offerings to provide tech-oriented solutions to add more convenience to their lives."

