NEW DELHI: Rating agency Crisil On Thursday revised its outlook on long-term debt instruments (tier-II bonds, non-convertible debentures, and subordinated debt bonds) of AU Small Finance Bank to AA/Stable.
Earlier, tier II bonds had a rating of CRISIL AA-/Positive that has been upgraded to CRISIL AA/Stable, the lender said in a statement. Also, rating on the bank’s fixed deposit programme has been upgraded from CRISIL FAA+/Positive to AA/Stable.
“The upgrade of ratings stands testament to the sustenance of the bank’s overall performance and its demonstrated ability to improve its asset quality and earnings profile," AU Small Finance Bank said in the statement.
“The upgrade of ratings by CRISIL is the outcome of the hard work put by the AU Bank team to ensure a ramp-up in deposit franchise, strong asset quality in the post-COVID scenario, and hawk-eye approach on asset quality. We have also maintained adequate capitalisation and healthy profitability metrics despite the challenges. Going forward, we will continue investing in our digital capabilities and introducing newer products to ensure the delivery of quality services to our customers," said Sanjay Agarwal, Managing Director and CEO, AU Small Finance Bank.
The bank said the key strengths that drove the ratings include, adequate capitalisation with the capital adequacy ratio constantly above 15%; a sustained improvement in its deposit franchise with a three-year CAGR of 39.4%; the bank’s ability to sustain improvement in its retail deposit franchise; and a demonstrated track record of maintaining a better-than-average asset quality by a strong focus on portfolio monitoring and collection practices and a comprehensive understanding of the operating geography and borrower profile.
Adequate profitability over the last three to four years due to high yields with reduced cost of incremental funding and strong liquidity with the average Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of 125% against the regulatory requirement of 100% are the other factors that influenced ratings.
CARE Rating, too, recently, upgraded the bank’s long-term debt instruments (tier-II Bonds) rating to CARE AA/Stable which was earlier CARE AA-/Stable. In addition, the agency has also reaffirmed the rating of the bank’s short-term instruments (certificate of deposits) at A1+.