“The upgrade of ratings by CRISIL is the outcome of the hard work put by the AU Bank team to ensure a ramp-up in deposit franchise, strong asset quality in the post-COVID scenario, and hawk-eye approach on asset quality. We have also maintained adequate capitalisation and healthy profitability metrics despite the challenges. Going forward, we will continue investing in our digital capabilities and introducing newer products to ensure the delivery of quality services to our customers," said Sanjay Agarwal, Managing Director and CEO, AU Small Finance Bank.