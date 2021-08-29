AU Small Finance Bank has appointed Deepak Jain as the Chief Risk Officer for a period of three years. His appointment will come into effect from September 1, 2021.

Jain is currently serving as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Key Management Personnel (KMP) at the bank. He will demit these offices on August 31, 2021 at the close of business hours, AU Small Finance Bank said in a regulatory filing on Sunday.

Jain will replace Alok Gupta, who has resigned for personal reasons, the lender further added. Gupta had resigned from his post as Chief Risk Officer back in July this year.

Jain was appointed as CFO of AU Small Finance Bank Limited, earlier known as AU Financiers (India) Limited, in May 2010, and was later appointed as COO in April 2020.

“He has vast and diverse experience and knowledge across accounts, finance, operations, it, audit and risk management. Over the years, he has handled various responsibilities with ease, precision and has always focused on building the robust processes, systems, and control mechanisms for ensuring sustainable and balance growth of bank," AU Small Finance Bank said in a statement.

Jain is a qualified chartered accountant, with an overall experience of 23 years, including 12 years with the bank as CFO and COO. He has supervised various verticals, including finance and accounts, taxation and corporate and securities laws; credit processes, operations and information technology; and collections and legal and Infrastructure

He is also the chairman of some of the board-delegated committees (executive committees), and member of others.

