AU Small Finance Bank clarifies de-empanelment from Haryana govt: ‘Internal review on, assessing reasons…’

Clarifying instruction from the Haryana government de-empaneling it, AU Small Finance Bank informed the exchanges that it has “initiated an internal review” on this matter.

This comes after AU Small Finance Bank and IDFC First Bank on 22 February were de-empanelled for Haryana government business until further orders. This means both are barred and no government funds will be parked, deposited, invested or transacted through these institutions, as per a notice from the state Finance Department.

Notably, IDFC First Bank on 21 February said that four employees at a Chandigarh are suspected to be involved in a ₹590 crore fraud targeting Haryana government-linked accounts.

AU Small Finance Bank issues clarification on de-empanelment According to the bank, on 16 February it received a communication from a Haryana government department, seeking account opening and transaction details relating to one specific account opened by the said department (government account); and submitted all related details.

Later, on 18 February 18, it received another communication from the dept seeking information regarding suspected unauthorised transactions between the government account and another customer account with the bank, it added.

Later that same day, the state Finance dept informed the bank about its de‑empanelment for government business in Haryana.

What has AU Small Finance Bank's internal review showed? The bank has initiated an internal review on this matter which confirmed that the government and customer account involved were both “duly opened after completion of all applicable KYC checks and requisite authorizations and in accordance with the Bank’s internal policies and processes”.

“Based on available facts at this stage and preliminary review, there is no indication of any financial impact or any fraudulent activity towards the Bank,” it stated.

It added that all transactions in the said government account were reviewed, and records show:

This government account was opened with an initial credit of ₹ 25 crore transferred from a large private sector bank.

25 crore transferred from a large private sector bank. Additional credits of around ₹ 47 crore were subsequently received through multiple transactions from IDFC First Bank, which has informed of employees being suspected of ₹ 590 crore fraud targeting Haryana government-linked accounts.

47 crore were subsequently received through multiple transactions from IDFC First Bank, which has informed of employees being suspected of 590 crore fraud targeting Haryana government-linked accounts. Out of the total credits received in the government account, AU Small Finance said about ₹ 47 crores were transferred to the customer account through 14 transactions.

47 crores were transferred to the customer account through 14 transactions. As per Bank’s preliminary findings, all these 14 transactions were initiated by the concerned government department, duly authorised, and executed in accordance with the instructions provided by the dept, in the normal course of business.

“The Bank maintains a complete audit trail and all details including account opening forms, KYC documentation, cheques and other transaction instructions, verification call details and supporting records which have been submitted to the concerned government department,” it added.

It said that the government account was closed on 15 January following instructions from the dept and outstanding balance of ₹ 25 crore along with accrued interest was transferred back to the original large private sector bank.

What steps has AU Small Finance Bank taken? The Board has been informed and the bank continues its internal review on this matter. “To ensure a fair and transparent review, certain employees have been placed off duty,” it added.

Further, it is engaging with the Haryana government to assess the reasons for de-empanelment and “will fully cooperate with the government and any other authorities, as required”. As on 17 February, AU Small Finance Bank had total deposits of ~ ₹735 crore from Haryana government, which has reduced to ~ ₹538 crore as on 21 February 21 across around 200 accounts (~0.4% of bank’s overall deposits as on 31 December), post this de-empanelment.

What did the Haryana govt de-empanelment notice state? Meanwhile, according to the Haryana government circular, no government funds shall henceforth be parked, deposited, invested, or transacted through these banks.

All concerned departments/organisations shall take immediate action for transfer of balance and closure of accounts maintained with these banks, as per the circular dated February 18.

It further said that it has come to the notice of the Finance Department that certain banks are not adhering to the conditions under which fixed deposits are being made by the Departments and Corporations.

In several cases, it has been observed that despite clear instructions to place funds in flexible deposits or other fixed deposit instruments offering higher rates of interest, banks are retaining the funds in savings accounts, resulting in lower returns and consequent financial loss to the Government, as per the notification.

The circular, issued under revised guidelines/ instructions for dealing with banks, is addressed to all the Administrative Secretaries, heads of departments and all Deputy Commissioners in Haryana, public, private and small finance banks operating in the state, among others.

Many Departments and Corporations are not regularly reconciling their fixed deposit and bank accounts with the concerned banks, leading to non-detection of such irregularities in a timely manner.

In view of this, all Departments, Corporations, Boards, and PSUs have been directed to: Ensure that fixed deposits are placed strictly in accordance with the approved terms and conditions.

Regularly verify and confirm that banks are complying with the prescribed deposit instructions. Undertake reconciliation of all fixed deposit and related bank accounts on a monthly basis, state the directions.

"Immediately take up discrepancies with the concerned banks and report serious deviations to the Finance Department. It is hereby further directed that all Departments, Boards, and Corporations shall reconcile their respective bank accounts strictly in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Finance Department and complete the process in all respects by March 31, 2026," reads the circular, while adding a compliance report, duly certified by the competent authority, shall be submitted to the Finance Department by April 4.

