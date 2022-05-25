AU Small Finance Bank introduces new services for the affluent segment

Commenting on the launch Uttam Tibrewal, Executive Director, AU Small Finance Bank said, “Over the years, we have seen growing interest from the affluent segment towards our personalized services and higher returns. As we have strategically expanded our range of services across the banking spectrum, with ‘AU Royale Salary’ and ‘AU Royale Business’, we are expanding our class leading solutions to different segments of the affluent customers. In line with our commitment to bring ‘badlaav’ in banking, we shall continue to enhance our proposition and deliver unparalleled value to our customers."