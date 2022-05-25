AU Small Finance Bank introduces new services for the affluent segment

AU Small Finance Bank introduces new services for the affluent segment2 min read . 01:29 PM IST
- According to the bank, it had launched the Royale programme designed to cater to the everyday banking requirements of the affluent segment.
AU Small Finance Bank has launched two new products under its affluent banking programme, AU Royale – ‘AU Royale Salary’ and ‘AU Royale Business’ current account.
According to the bank, it had launched the Royale programme designed to cater to the everyday banking requirements of the affluent segment. While the bank has been already offering customized premium products for HNIs and NRIs, now it has launched niche products, ‘AU Royale Salary’ and ‘AU Royale Business’, specially curated for the salaried and business class respectively.
The AU Royale Salary Savings account offers family banking for up to five family members and cashback of up to 1% on signature debit card spends, as per the bank. The bank also added that there will be benefits like complimentary movie tickets on BookMyShow, low currency mark-up on international transactions and 75% discount on lockers and a dedicated relationship manager for banking support.
The AU Royale Business Current Account offers family banking, which allows the grouping of business and family accounts. The account is said to offer a card called - Rich Royale Business Signature Debit Card. Other offers include merchant solutions (QR, PoS, Payment gateway); preferential pricing on banking products; choice of account number and domestic airport lounge access, as per the media release.
Commenting on the launch Uttam Tibrewal, Executive Director, AU Small Finance Bank said, “Over the years, we have seen growing interest from the affluent segment towards our personalized services and higher returns. As we have strategically expanded our range of services across the banking spectrum, with ‘AU Royale Salary’ and ‘AU Royale Business’, we are expanding our class leading solutions to different segments of the affluent customers. In line with our commitment to bring ‘badlaav’ in banking, we shall continue to enhance our proposition and deliver unparalleled value to our customers."