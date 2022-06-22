AU Small Finance Bank launches credit card that lets customers choose features

“While credit card companies offer attractive products in different categories, it is often difficult for customers to find the combination of all such features in one single card. This forces them to opt for multiple credit cards offering specific category rewards like Travel card for maximising travel related spends or co-branded cards for shopping on specific e-commerce sites. With the LIT Credit Card, the Bank has put the power to choose these features in the hands of the customers – all categories in one card. Further, they also get the freedom to switch on or off these features as per their changing lifestyle requirements," AU Small Finance Bank said in its statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}