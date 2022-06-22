AU Small Finance Bank launches credit card that lets customers choose features

Instead of buying multiple cards for different categories, such as travel, shopping etc, the customer can opt for the categories of their preference under this offering and can also switch any of these features when they want
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
AU Small Finance Bank on Wednesday announced the launch of AU Bank LIT (Live-It-Today) credit card which allows customers to choose the features they want in their card and also decide the time period they want those features for.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
AU Small Finance Bank on Wednesday announced the launch of AU Bank LIT (Live-It-Today) credit card which allows customers to choose the features they want in their card and also decide the time period they want those features for.
Instead of buying multiple cards for different categories, such as travel, shopping etc, the customer can opt for the categories of their preference under this offering and can also switch any of these features when they want, as per the bank.
Instead of buying multiple cards for different categories, such as travel, shopping etc, the customer can opt for the categories of their preference under this offering and can also switch any of these features when they want, as per the bank.
“While credit card companies offer attractive products in different categories, it is often difficult for customers to find the combination of all such features in one single card. This forces them to opt for multiple credit cards offering specific category rewards like Travel card for maximising travel related spends or co-branded cards for shopping on specific e-commerce sites. With the LIT Credit Card, the Bank has put the power to choose these features in the hands of the customers – all categories in one card. Further, they also get the freedom to switch on or off these features as per their changing lifestyle requirements," AU Small Finance Bank said in its statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Customers can activate any feature in real-time for a small convenience fee and the default validity period for each feature is 90 days. Further, cardholders can track their earnings from transactions done through the cardon the AU0101 application.
LIT credit card offers five categories of features, including one or two lounge access per quarter (customer has to choose), milestone benefits, free membership to various OTT and lifestyle services, higher reward points for online and POS transactions and other smaller rewards, such as fuel surcharge waiver and cashback on grocery, among others.
“Soon, we observed that the digitally-savvy and GenZ consumers needed more control over the products they use. This led to the evolution of the customizable LIT Credit Card which brings the features of many credit cards into a single card. We will continue to launch many such innovative products and remain true to our mission of being the change agent through our mission, Badlaav Humse Hai," said Sanjay Agarwal, MD and CEO, AU Small Finance Bank.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
AU Bank launched its first range of credit cards last year. Since the launch of their first credit card last year, the bank claims to have enrolled over 2.3 lakh credit card customers from over 200 districts of Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.