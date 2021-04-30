AU Small Finance Bank’s Q4 gives no comfort, second wave worries hit valuation

The only upside was the 21% sequential jump in disbursements. This is unlikely to sustain for the bank. AU Small Finance Bank’s operations are concentrated in states hit hard by the second wave of the pandemic. Among small finance banks, the lender may witness a disproportionate hit on its balance sheet because of this exposure. Moreover, headquartered in New Delhi, a city worst hit by the second wave, the lender’s key operations may be affected more than peers. Ergo, analysts are wary that the lender’s trajectory in FY22 may not meet earlier expectations.