He said, "I, Sanjay Agarwal, Promoter, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer of the AU Small Finance Bank (''Bank''), wish to inform you that I along with members of promoter group of the Bank intend to sell up to 75,00,000 equity shares of the Bank, out of the Equity Shares held by me and the members of the promoter group, out of which, up to 50,00,000 equity shares are proposed to be sold for my family & personal financial needs."