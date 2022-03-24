AU Small Finance Bank on Thursday announced its tie-up with Tata Motors to offer finance options to customers on the latter’s new forever range of passenger cars and UVs.

Under the scheme, customers will get the benefit of unique EMI options with a repayment tenure of up to seven years. This offer is available to salaried, self-employed professionals, self-employed non-professionals, agri and dairy farmers etc., including new to credit customers. “Furthermore, customers can also apply for a car loan via AU 0101 App to avail pre-approved offers," the bank said in its statement.

“We are pleased to partner with Tata Motors as the desired financier for passenger vehicle loans. With this association, we are hopeful to leverage the extensive reach of both the brands in rural, semi-urban and urban markets and empower many Indians to fulfil their dreams of owning their vehicles. The Bank’s tie-up with Tata Motors will be a win-win for customers as they can access best-in-class personal mobility solutions with the finest finance option from AU Bank. Customers will get attractive pre-approved offers at competitive pricing using AU 0101 App. With electric vehicles demand on the upswing, we are also excited to help contribute to a greener, brighter future by providing finance for such emission-friendly mobility. We strongly feel that our car loan facilities will appeal to the target markets in India. This tie-up is evidence of the Bank’s ongoing endeavour to fulfil the needs of emerging India," said Bhaskar Karkera, Head of Wheels Business, AU Small Finance Bank.

This offer is available across AU Small Finance Bank branches and Tata Motors dealers across the states of Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi NCR, Rajasthan, Gujrat, Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, etc. To avail the above schemes, customers can reach out to their nearest AU Small Finance Bank branch or register their interest in buying a Tata car through Tata Motors dealer. The bank said.

Ramesh Dorairajan, senior general manager – network management and EV sales, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, said, “We are delighted to partner with AU Small Finance Bank, India’s largest Small Finance Bank, to make our extensive range of vehicles available to a larger set of customers, with easy financing and flexible repayment options. This tie up is in line with Tata Motors’ aim to make mobility solutions more affordable and accessible for individuals and families at beneficial rates. We look forward to a successful and a mutually beneficial partnership."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.