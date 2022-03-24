AU Small Finance Bank, Tata Motors tie up for passenger vehicles financing

“We are pleased to partner with Tata Motors as the desired financier for passenger vehicle loans. With this association, we are hopeful to leverage the extensive reach of both the brands in rural, semi-urban and urban markets and empower many Indians to fulfil their dreams of owning their vehicles. The Bank’s tie-up with Tata Motors will be a win-win for customers as they can access best-in-class personal mobility solutions with the finest finance option from AU Bank. Customers will get attractive pre-approved offers at competitive pricing using AU 0101 App. With electric vehicles demand on the upswing, we are also excited to help contribute to a greener, brighter future by providing finance for such emission-friendly mobility. We strongly feel that our car loan facilities will appeal to the target markets in India. This tie-up is evidence of the Bank’s ongoing endeavour to fulfil the needs of emerging India," said Bhaskar Karkera, Head of Wheels Business, AU Small Finance Bank.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}