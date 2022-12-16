AU Small Finance Bank ties up with HDFC Life for bancassurance partnership

“Expanding our bouquet of financial services and customer value proposition, we wanted to associate with a life insurance partner who would add value to our existing range of products & services while helping our customers plan better. HDFC Life is a reputed brand with extensive experience in the life insurance segment, and we are delighted to welcome them as our valued insurance partner. With our distribution and HDFC Life’s product bouquet, we are looking to build this partnership with a tech first approach, led by mobility solutions to enable easier access and simplified user experience. Customers stand to gain a great deal from this partnership as they will get need-based solutions and seamless services through both AU SFB and HDFC Life’s expansive network and digital platforms," said Sanjay Agarwal – Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, AU Small Finance Bank.