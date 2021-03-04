New Delhi: India’s telecom operators were focused on enhancing customer experience as they bought 4G spectrum worth ₹77,814.80 crore in the latest round of auctions, analysts said.

“Spectrum acquisition for bolstering data capabilities remained the theme of these auctions," said Ankit Jain, assistant vice president of credit rating agency ICRA Ltd.

The two-day auctions concluded on Tuesday. Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd spent a total of ₹57,122.65 crore, of which ₹34,491 crore was for purchasing sub-gigahertz (sub-GHz) spectrum, followed by Bharti Airtel Ltd, which spent ₹18,698.75 crore to acquire pan-India sub-GHz, mid-band and 2,300MHz spectrum, and Vodafone Idea Ltd, which bought 11.80MHz spectrum worth ₹1,993.40 crore in five circles.

Of the seven bands put up for sale by the department of telecommunications (DoT), Airtel bid for spectrum in five bands, ranging from 800MHz to 2,300MHz. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Jio bought airwaves in the 800MHz, 1,800MHz and 2,300MHz bands.

Experts said Airtel’s acquisition of spectrum in the below 1GHz band will enable it to augment indoor coverage and expand footprint in rural areas.

“Airtel has looked to strengthen its mid-band and capacity spectrum holding with auction. Moreover, acquisition of 220MHz in the 2,300 MHz band will also help it deliver 5G services in future," Axis Capital said in a report.

Facing a slowdown in net subscriber additions, analysts said Jio will be ramping up its quality of services. In FY21, Jio’s net subscriber additions have slowed to 7 million a quarter, a 65% decline from the 20 million it added every quarter in FY20. It added only 478,917 users in December versus rival Airtel’s addition of 4.1 million.

“Jio’s subscriber addition has decelerated lately. Hence, improving spectrum holding can help it improve subscriber addition. Jio could have improved the network experience via higher capital expenditure, but it is perhaps reluctant to invest in 4G gear considering 5G adoption may not be very far," Edelweiss said in a report.

In the auctions, demand for the 2,300MHz band was the highest, which is predominantly used for 4G in India. This reflects growing efforts of telcos to ramp up their 4G capacity and coverage, analysts said. Higher 4G capacity will also support 5G deployment plans of telcos, allowing customers to experience the speeds and latency of 5G.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea Ltd, which did not participate aggressively in the auctions as it has sufficient spectrum, had started upgrading its 3G customers across all markets to 4G network in a phased manner to provide faster data speeds and services using its GIGAnet technology from last September.

The move was part of its efforts to integrate Vodafone India Ltd and Idea Cellular Ltd, and consolidate their networks, two years after their merger in August 2018.

