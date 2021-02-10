Audi adds electric luxury coupe as Tesla upgrades Model S

Volkswagen has put Audi at the center of its reworked strategy to take on Tesla under the leadership of Markus Duesmann, who joined from German rival BMW AG just over a year ago. The e-tron GT is based on the underpinnings of sister brand Porsche’s Taycan model and flanks the e-tron SUV and Sportback that outsold Tesla in Norway last year before the Scandinavian country rose to Super Bowl fame over its crave for battery-powered vehicles.