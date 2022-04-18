Audi gears to unveil new version of A8 in India, bookings to open soon

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon told PTI, "The new A8 long wheelbase is our flagship car. It is a very significant car in our portfolio... For every manufacturer in the luxury space, we always tend to bring the best piece of our products in it (flagship models). For us as well, this falls in that same bracket where we're trying to give the best luxury experience to our customers through the A8 sedan."
Further, Dhillon stated that the A8 is "the one car that Audi is bringing as long-wheelbase in India", equipped with high-end technology and a host of options, luxury space, and better drivability.
On the launch timeline, Dhillon said at present the company is finalising it with bookings "expected to open in the next few days, followed by a formal launch in the market in the following few weeks".
To be imported as a completely built unit, the new A8 long wheelbase is expected to be powered by a 3-litre petrol engine.
Dhillon added that the is maintaining the view despite supply chain challenges, semiconductor shortage, lockdown in China due to COVID-19, and the war in Ukraine.
The Audi India Head had expressed confidence at the beginning of the year for clocking double-digit sales growth in 2022. He said, "We still maintain it will be double-digit growth." However, he could not point out an exact figure for sales ahead due to the current circumstances.
Dhillon hopes the situation to improve in the second half of the year provided but no new challenges come up which is not good for the auto industry.
The new A8 long wheelbase will be Audi's second launch in the current year, after the new version of its SUV, Q7 - which was introduced in February in the country at a starting price of ₹79.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
In 2021, Audi India recorded a two-fold jump in retail sales to 3,293 units in the country compared to 1,639 units sold in 2020.