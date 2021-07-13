NEW DELHI: Luxury passenger vehicle manufacturer Audi India on Tuesday announced a range of ownership plans for its electric sports utility vehicles e-tron 50, e-tron 55 and e-tron sportsback 55. The company plans to launch its first electric vehicle in India later this month and the offers are expected to offer convenience to prospective owners.

As part of these ownership packages, Audi India is offering a choice of service plans ranging from 2 years to 5 years. A standard warranty of 2 years and a high voltage battery warranty of 8 years or 160,000 km, whichever is earlier. The options for extended warranty are available across a period of 2+2 years or 2+3 years, the company said in a statement.

Comprehensive Service Plans are available for either 4 years or 5 years, depending on the scheme chosen by the customers. Under the Comprehensive Service Plan, the costs of service and the periodic maintenance of the brakes, suspension, and extended warranty are covered, the company added.

With the Indian government asking automakers to develop more electric vehicles to curb rising pollution and oil imports, luxury vehicle manufacturers have started to introduce their respective electric vehicles in the domestic market. Mercedes Benz launched the EQC electric vehicle last year. Swedish manufacturers Volvo also plans to launch multiple electric vehicles, going forward.

“A very important aspect of this will be after-sales service and we are excited to announce these bespoke plans that will go a long way in enriching the EV experience for our customers. Transitioning to electric mobility will be a journey and we want to make this stress-free at every step of the way," said Balbir Singh Dhillon, head, Audi India.

He further added that customer-centricity is at the core of the company’s plans and with the selection of these packages customers can enjoy the exhilarating experience of the Audi e-tron without any anxiety of service and residual value. Manpower across the Audi network have been trained by Audi certified trainers to ensure the efficient upkeep of the EVs.

Audi India will also offer a buyback scheme, wherein customers are being assured of a lucrative buyback price up to 3 years from the date of purchase when they decide to upgrade or sell their Audi e-tron 50, e-tron 55 and e-tron Sportback 55 in the future.

