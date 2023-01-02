Audi India sales up by 27.14% to 4,187 units in 20222 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2023, 05:14 PM IST
The luxury carmaker also said it has increased the prices of its vehicles by up to 1.7 per cent in most of its models from January 1
The luxury carmaker also said it has increased the prices of its vehicles by up to 1.7 per cent in most of its models from January 1
German luxury carmaker Audi on Monday reported a 27.14 per cent rise in its retail sales in India at 4,187 units in 2022.The company had sold 3,293 units in 2021.