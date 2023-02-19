Audi targets EV share at half of India sales within 5-7 years

“While we have five electric cars that we’ve launched so far under the Audi e-tron brand, all these cars cost ₹1 crore and above, so we are still not addressing a major portion of the luxury segment today. Therefore, EV penetration for us is less than 2% at present. Till we are able to cater to segments across the luxury market, penetration will be limited," said Balbir Singh Dhillon, head of Audi India. “This can only happen if most vehicles are assembled in India. We can’t achieve mass volumes with imported models as all the EVs we import come with a 110% import duty."

