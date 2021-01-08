OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Audi to phase out combustion engines in 10-15 years: Report
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Audi to phase out combustion engines in 10-15 years: Report

1 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2021, 04:01 PM IST Reuters

The company is currently working on a concrete time plan and expects to have target dates in the coming months for the phase-out at individual plants, a report said

Volkswagen's premium carmaker Audi aims to phase out combustion engines and offer only electric cars in 10 to 15 years, at the latest, German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing no sources.

The company is currently working on a concrete time plan and expects to have target dates in the coming months for the phase-out at individual plants, it said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

It cited Audi Chief Executive Markus Duesmann as saying in an interview that "protection of the environment and economic success go together well".

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout