Audible ties up with celebs for new India-first service Audible Suno

Amazon-owned audiobooks platform, Audible, has launched a new service called Audible Suno in India. The platform is a first of its kind venture for Audible, starting in India. “I’ve always been passionate about the transformative power of the spoken word, and I’m delighted to be able to offer this breadth of famous voices and culturally resonant genres with unlimited access, ad-free and free of charge," said Don Katz, CEO of Audible.

The company has tied up with celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Diljit Dosanjh, Vir Das and many more to create content that people can listen to using the app. "Given that we don't have too much contemporary writing in local languages that are easily relatable and on currently relevant topics, we had to go about doing this from scratch," Shailesh Sawlani, VP and Country Manager, India at Audible told Mint.

The Audible Suno app is available for free on Android and iOS platforms and doesn’t require users to login or create an account. It will also be an advertising free service.

The platform will have both fictional and non-fiction content. For instance, Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaali Awaazein belongs to the horror genre, while comedian Abish Mathew is also creating comic content for the platform. Non-fiction content includes “socially relevant series on mental health, sex education and rights of the LGBTQI+ community.

“Many of the most important programs, even in the US service are original and exclusive creations that aren’t necessarily book based," Katz told Mint. “But I hope the India launch draws out how powerfully we can draw out the best creativity from all these different creative environments, like theater, movie etc," he added.