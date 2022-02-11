Audible to launch special Valentine’s original slate

NEW DELHI: Amazon-owned audio streaming platform Audible, known for premium storytelling in India, has announced a fresh slate of content especially curated to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The line-up includes three marquee shows that will be launched on 14 February. Two of the shows have been produced by popular, new age media houses, DICE Media and TVF.

The new Valentine’s Day programmes include a show titled Pitching Pyaar, a light-hearted coming of age love story by DICE Media, Permanent Roommates S3, the first-ever audio spin-off of TVF’s popular web series featuring Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh.

Another show titled Old School Romance is a podcast on anecdotes of love and relationships. The podcast features celebrities such as five-time world chess champion grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand, actor Sharman Joshi, chef Sanjeev Kapoor, playback singer Shaan and comedian Cyrus Broacha, among others. Audible is also launching Dil Local 2, an original podcast written and narrated by Divya Prakash Dubey, among other new shows.

In a statement on the new slate, Shailesh Sawlani, VP and Country GM, Audible India, said, "Romance is an immensely popular genre and has been among the most listened to on Audible. This Valentine’s Day, we are adding heartfelt and fresh stories for our listeners to enjoy featuring some of India’s most celebrated talent. We are always looking for opportunities to bring diverse content and immersive experiences that our listeners can enjoy."

Actor Sumeet Vyas said that season three of Permanent Roommates on Audible is surreal. “This season is actually really special because it’s the immediate prequel to the show you saw on the web series, and tells the story of how this couple actually makes the shift from long-distance to living together," he said.

Last October, Audible strengthened its content pipeline for India, making a new catalogue of over 15,000 titles accessible as part of its ₹199 monthly subscription. Free and paid podcasts and Audible originals included those narrated by actors such as Sanya Malhotra, Kubbra Sait, Sayani Gupta and others, the company had said then, adding that India is one of the fastest-growing markets globally, with an average engagement of two-and-a-half hours per day.

