Audible to launch special Valentine’s original slate

In a statement on the new slate, Shailesh Sawlani, VP and Country GM, Audible India, said, "Romance is an immensely popular genre and has been among the most listened to on Audible. This Valentine’s Day, we are adding heartfelt and fresh stories for our listeners to enjoy featuring some of India’s most celebrated talent. We are always looking for opportunities to bring diverse content and immersive experiences that our listeners can enjoy."