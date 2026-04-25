An industry body has asked the government to scrap a proposal to ban audit firms from offering non-audit services to clients for three years after their term ends.
Ficci flags audit rule change proposal in Companies Act, warns of higher costs, reduced expertise
SummaryFicci has urged the government to drop a proposed three-year ban preventing audit firms from offering non-audit services to former clients. It said the move would raise costs, limit expertise for large companies and force reliance on smaller audit firms.
An industry body has asked the government to scrap a proposal to ban audit firms from offering non-audit services to clients for three years after their term ends.
About the Author
Devina is a journalist and editor who covers workplaces, human resources, education and the consulting sector for Mint. Her reporting focuses on how work is evolving in India, from shifting corporate practices and labour policies to the rise of new career paths in the digital and creator economy.<br><br>She also writes the opinion column Pen Drive, where she offers sharp, accessible insights on workplace culture, leadership, and the broader social impact of economic change. Alongside this, she produces longform stories that explore the human side of work, highlighting real experiences, emerging trends, and underreported voices shaping the future of employment.<br><br>In her editorial role, Devina leads a team covering workplace issues, legal developments, telecom and the fast-growing creator ecosystem. She also hosts The Working Life, a podcast on HR trends in corporate India. Through conversations with industry leaders and experts, she examines topics such as talent management, workplace innovation, and career growth in a rapidly changing professional landscape.
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