The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) is scrutinizing annual reports of 18 large entities to check how they prepare these vital documents for shareholders, a person aware of the development said, as the audit watchdog widens its oversight beyond auditors who sign off on financial statements.

The annual report, which includes financial information and a lot more, is a key document relied upon by the public, investors and lenders. Protecting their interests is part of the NFRA’s mandate.

Besides the balance sheet and profit and loss account, an annual report makes several other material disclosures, including the director’s report and the risks involved in the business, auditor’s report and matters relating to corporate governance and sustainability.

One of the criteria for choosing the 18 companies is their ‘external impact risk’ or how systemically important the business is and what impact it may have on the economy in the event of its failure, the person cited above said on condition of anonymity. Another criterion is ‘the risk of material mis-statement’ in the company’s disclosures —something that reflects the level of governance standards as well as the reputation and track record of its auditor.

Well-governed companies are unlikely to figure in this review, given that the regulator’s time and resources are finite, but if a large business has a blemish on its governance track record, the chances are high that it may get covered, the person explained. In some cases in the ongoing review, disclosures in annual reports and in financial statements have discrepancies, which missed the statutory auditor’s attention, the person added. Annual reports of more firms—both listed and large unlisted entities—will be taken up for review in subsequent rounds.

In a stakeholder consultation document made public in July, NFRA said that the idea of financial reporting quality review is to assess and evaluate how well the information needs of all stakeholders have been met. This would focus on the role of those who prepare the financial statements and reports, such as the chief financial officer, the rest of the management and directors.

An email sent to NFRA on Friday seeking comments remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

The emphasis that the corporate affairs ministry and regulators such as the NFRA and the Reserve Bank of India are giving to improving financial reporting quality follows instances like the failure of systemically important non-bank lender Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd in 2018, and reports of several statutory auditors unexpectedly exiting their audit assignments in the last few years.

The government has also brought in a provision in the Companies Act to prescribe a new financial reporting regime for systemically important unlisted companies so that specified unlisted companies can be asked to prepare quarterly or biannual financial statements and get them reviewed or audited.

At present, unlisted companies only need to prepare annual financial statements.

In addition, RBI had in April introduced rules for non-bank lenders on hiring auditors. The rules included rotation of auditors every three years with a cooling-off period of six years before the next appointment for large NBFCs.

