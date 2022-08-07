Auditor sounds alarm over Indostar liabilities

“Subsequent to the year-end and till the adoption of these financial results, the company has raised incremental financing of ₹117,000 lakhs from banks and financial institutions based on support from the promoters of the company. As of 31 March 2022, the company is in compliance with the required capital adequacy ratios and has cash and cash equivalents, aggregating ₹7,180 lakh ( ₹71.8 crore), liquid investments aggregating ₹29,403 lakh ( ₹294 crore), and has a pool of loan assets eligible for securitization in the event lenders recall the borrowing arrangements. As on the date of adoption of these financial results, none of the lenders has recalled borrowings," the company said.