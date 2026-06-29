Inside Rajesh Exports' paper trail—a complex web of auditors and arms

Fresh questions have emerged from the audit trails of Rajesh Exports Ltd after documents reviewed by Mint showed that a limited-purpose, non-statutory opinion issued by KPMG Switzerland for Global Gold Refineries AG (GGR), the firm's Swiss arm, was likely used to prepare the group's consolidated financial statements. The opinion note was marked ‘for internal use only’. The matter raises questions over whether the group's auditors in India and overseas had independently verified the group's financials before signing off their reports.
The development comes in the backdrop of the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) interim order of 3 June that pointed to irregularities in financial reporting and related party transactions of the company. Shares of the firm have fallen 11% since the regulator's order. Sebi had said it could not independently verify over 98% of Rajesh Exports' reported revenue. It is also noteworthy that the auditor of ACC Energy Storage Pvt. Ltd, the company's battery unit, resigned citing regulatory issues: the end of a key certificate needed by Indian audit firms in this case, filings showed.