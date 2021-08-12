A raft of such C&I deals are in play. For instance, promoters of Cleantech Solar Energy plan to sell their controlling stake in the green energy firm backed by Royal Dutch Shell, as reported by Mint. Also, Norway’s state-owned Norfund and TPG Capital’s The Rise Fund have announced their $100 million and $25 million investment, respectively, in Hyderabad-based Fourth Partner Energy recently. Private equity firm Actis Llp plans to invest $850 million in India to build two green energy platforms, one of which will cater to the C&I segment.