Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority on Wednesday announced that its assets under management (AUM) crossed ₹6 trillion under the National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY), after 13 years.

The assets under management grew by ₹1 trillion within just 7 months, according to PFRDA.

“We feel immensely gratified at reaching this milestone of ₹6 trillion AUM, and in less than seven months as we were at ₹5 trillion in October 2020. The achievement shows the faith subscribers have in NPS and PFRDA. A growing realisation during this pandemic is the priority accorded by individuals to retirement planning, for preserving their financial wellbeing," said Supratim Bandyopadhyay, Chairman, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority.

PFRDA has witnessed remarkable growth in National Pension Scheme subscribers over the years with 74.10 lakh government employees in the scheme and 28.37 lakh individuals joining from the non-government sector. The total subscriber base of PFRDA has increased to 4.28 crore, the statement mentions above noted.

In October last year, total asset under management of PFRDA touched the ₹5 lakh crore ( ₹5 trillion) mark.

