AUM of PFRDA crosses Rs6 trillion

“We feel immensely gratified at reaching this milestone of ₹6 trillion AUM, and in less than seven months as we were at ₹5 trillion in October 2020. The achievement shows the faith subscribers have in NPS and PFRDA. A growing realisation during this pandemic is the priority accorded by individuals to retirement planning, for preserving their financial wellbeing," said Supratim Bandyopadhyay, Chairman, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority.