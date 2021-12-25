NEW DELHI : Auro Coal Private Ltd. and Adhunik Power and Natural Resources Ltd. have emerged as the preferred bidders for Beheraband North Extension mine in Madhya Pradesh and Lalgarh (North) mine in Jharkhand, respectively.

Beheraband North Extension and Lalgarh (North) mines have geological reserves of 170 million tonnes (mt) and 27.038 mt, respectively. The response to the second attempt of the auction process for 11 coal mines has been muted.

This comes at a time when the global window for future coal mining is getting shorter with a shift happening towards meeting environment, sustainability and governance (ESG) compliance.

“The Ministry of Coal had launched 2nd Attempt of the auction of 11 coal mines for commercial mining on 27 September 2021, and bids were received for 4 mines. The auction was held for two mines that have received multiple bids," the coal ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The country’ coal requirement is expected to go up to 1,123 mt by 2023 from the present level of 700 mt. India has the world’s fourth-largest reserves and is the second-largest producer of coal. With a global shift to green energy to address growing environmental concerns, the Indian government is trying to harness coal reserves within the next three decades.

“With the conduct of this auction, Ministry of Coal has successfully auctioned 30 mines till date (comprising of 23 fully explored mines and 7 partially explored mines) from the launch of the first tranche in June 2020.," the statement said.

“Total Peak rated capacity auctioned till date is 63.17 MTPA with an average premium of approximately 27.78% against the floor price of 4% indicating strong demand for coal mines in market. These mines are expected to generate total annual revenue of ~Rs.8158.03 Crore and estimated employment of 85,406," the statement added.

India’s coal production increased by 10.35 % to 67.84 mt during November from 61.47 mt during November 2019 according to the union coal ministry. This assumes significance given that coal-fuelled power projects totalling 202.22 gigawatts (GW) remain the mainstay of India’s power generation and account for more than half of India’s power generation capacity.

“The auction shall be held online through a transparent two-stage process, on the basis of percentage revenue share. Key features of auction process include the introduction of National Coal Index, ease in participation with no restriction for prior coal mining experience, full flexibility in coal utilisation, optimized payment structures, efficiency promotion through incentives for early production and use of clean coal technology," the statement said.

While CIL’ annual production target is 660 mt for the current financial year, the coal off take is expected to be 740 mt.

