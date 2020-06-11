Aurobindo, Glenmark, Lupin, Sun among 26 firms facing lawsuit in US

Indian drugmakers Aurobindo Pharma, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Lupin, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Wockhardt are among the 26 companies facing a multistate lawsuit in the US over allegations of anti-competitive practices.

Sun Pharmaceutical’s subsidiary Taro Pharmaceuticals and its chief commercial officer Michael Perfetto are also among the defendants in the case led by Maryland attorney general Brian E. Frosh. Frosh was joined by attorney generals of all the states of the US.

The multi-state lawsuit filed in the District Court of Connecticut alleges that the 26 firms had “a broad conspiracy to artificially inflate and manipulate prices, reduce competition, and unreasonably restrain trade for generic drugs" across the US.

The new complaint, the third against the firms, focuses on 80 topical generic drugs that account for billions of dollars of sales, including betamethasone creams and lotion, nystatin ointment, clobetasol propionate gel, among others.

Between 2007 and 2014, three generic drug manufacturers, Taro, Perrigo, and Fougera which is now owned by Sandoz, sold nearly two-thirds of all generic topical products dispensed in the country .

The multistate investigation has uncovered comprehensive, direct evidence of unlawful agreements to minimize competition and raise prices on dozens of the dermatological drugs. The complaint alleges longstanding agreements among manufacturers to ensure a “fair share" of the market for each competitor, and to prevent “price erosion" due to competition.

“This complaint shows again a tangled web of industry executives and sales people who met with each other on social outings and at trade shows, and had conversations that laid the groundwork for the illegal agreements," Frosh said in a statement.

The other two complaints were both made in the District Court in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. The first was filed in 2016 against 18 corporate defendants, two individual defendants and involving 15 generic drugs. This case involved Sun Pharma and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories among its defendants.

The second complaint was filed in 2019 against 20 generic drug manufacturers. Sun Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Lupin Ltd, Wockhardt Ltd, Zydus Cadila were also among the companies then.

