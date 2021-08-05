Pharmaceutical company Aurobindo Pharma is looking to commercialise a COVID-19 vaccine, as per company's annual report for 2020-21. It has already entered an agreement with a US based company to develop and commercialise a multitope peptide-based covid vaccine.

"In viral vaccines, we are channelising our efforts to develop capabilities to commercialise COVID-19 vaccine. We have already entered into an exclusive license agreement with Vaxxinity, a US-based company to develop, commercialise and manufacture UB612, a multitope peptide-based vaccine for COVID-19," said Vice Chairman K Nithyananda Reddy. Vaxxinity's phase II trials are ongoing in Taiwan which is expected to be completed by second quarter of FY22, he noted.

"Moreover, Vaxxinity has applied for phase II/III clinical trials in India. Our viral vaccine facility will be ready for commercial production by the end of July 2021," Reddy stated.

The company also plans to build a portfolio of biosimilar products, expand API production as part of its growth plans going ahead. "Another area we are initiating work on is immuno-oncology, which ensures a strategic continuity of our products portfolio in a critical therapeutic segment with anti-PD1s. We are developing 15 biosimilars, which reflects our commitment to build a sustainable biosimilars business over the medium term," Reddy said.

He noted that the company is now targeting products with higher complexity, making inroads into the specialty segment in the US and have firm plans to expand in the second largest pharma market (China).

"We completed the construction of an injectable facility in the US, which will be a dedicated unit to manufacture high-value and low-volume products. We are also setting up another injectables facility in Visakhapatnam for Europe and growth markets, which is expected to be ready for commercial production in the next 15-18 months," Reddy noted.

(With inputs from PTI)

