Aurobindo Pharma expands footprint in South America with new subsidiary in Chile

Aurobindo Pharma Limited on Thursday announced the incorporation of a new wholly-owned subsidiary, Eugia Pharma Chile SpA, in Chile, marking a strategic move to expand its pharmaceutical business in South America.

Eugia Pharma Chile SpA is a wholly-owned stepdown subsidiary of Eugia Pharma B.V, which is itself entirely owned by Aurobindo Pharma. The Chilean company was officially incorporated on October 7, 2025, with signed formation documents received on October 22, 2025. This initiative is part of Aurobindo Pharma’s broader strategy to strengthen its presence in international markets, particularly in the pharmaceutical sector, it said in a stock exchange filing.

The transaction involves a 100% cash subscription to the share capital, with an initial subscription of CLP 1,000,000 (approximately USD 1,050), divided into 100 shares with a nominal value of CLP 10,000 each.

The transaction was carried out at arm’s length, in compliance with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, which require listed entities to disclose material events affecting their operations or financial position.

Chile’s pharmaceutical sector presents significant growth potential, and Aurobindo Pharma’s expansion into the country aligns with its strategy to diversify geographically and enhance its product offerings. While the new subsidiary does not yet have a turnover history, Aurobindo Pharma’s experience in the global pharmaceutical industry positions it well to capitalize on opportunities in the Chilean market.

In Thursday's session, shares of Aurobindo Pharma closed 0.19% lower at ₹1098.95 apiece, while the benchmark Sensex settled 0.15% higher at 84,556.40.

About Eugia Pharma Eugia Pharma focuses on developing and marketing specialty generic injectables and oncology products. Its portfolio includes a wide array of injectable formulations, including Penems, Penicillin, Cephalosporins, ophthalmic preparations, inhalation solutions (Respules), oncology agents, and hormonal therapies, according to the company’s website.

