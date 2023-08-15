Aurobindo shares double on US show3 min read 15 Aug 2023, 10:14 PM IST
The turnaround in the company’s prospects has been aided by an improved outlook for its US formulations business, which contributes almost half of the company’s overall revenues.
NEW DELHI : Aurobindo Pharma Ltd saw its stock prices more than double during the last few months, from 52-week lows of ₹397.20 on the National Stock Exchange on 3 February to 52-week highs of ₹887.70 on 14 August.
