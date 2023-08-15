NEW DELHI : Aurobindo Pharma Ltd saw its stock prices more than double during the last few months, from 52-week lows of ₹397.20 on the National Stock Exchange on 3 February to 52-week highs of ₹887.70 on 14 August.

The turnaround in the company’s prospects has been aided by an improved outlook for its US formulations business, which contributes almost half of the company’s overall revenues. The base business in the US remains stable helped by lower competitive intensity. The product pipeline remains strong and new product launches in the injectables segment are picking up pace.

The successful completion of inspections of its various facilities by the US drug regulator (USFDA) recently also added to confidence about new launches. The European operations, which is the second largest contributor to the company’s overall revenues and contribute more than a fourth to them, are expected to see improved growth trajectory helped by new launches and better reach, feel analysts.

“With the current favourable macro-economic environment and broad portfolio offerings by Aurobindo, we believe it is well placed to capitalize on the opportunity related to US generics," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. The better margins of European segment further support overall profitability, they added.

The company’s Q1 performance held testimony. The company’s revenue growth of 10% year-on-year was supported by the US formulations growth of 11.2% year-on-year and 18.6% y-o-y growth in European business, despite some decline in ARV (anti-retroviral drugs used for HIV treatment) sales. Supplies of ARV products being tender linked remain lumpy and have lower margins, said analysts.

The company launched 15 products during Q1 including five injectables in the US. It received final approval for the launch of 19 ANDAs (abbreviated new drug applications) including seven injectable products during the quarter. The approval rate is improving in the US and a higher number of niche product launches as injectables that face limited competition will aid the margin profile of the company, feel analysts.

Analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher said that the Injectables business is to pick up post commencement of supplies from Vizag.

The company’s wholly owned subsidiary Eugia Pharma’s revenues, which includes generic injectables and specialty products, contributed 22.6% of the total US revenues. Analysts said that the company has restarted the exercise to restructure the Eugia business and evaluate options to unlock the inherent value of its injectable business.

Analysts at HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Pvt Ltd said that Outlook remains robust for the key US segment in the near term on volume growth and key launches (as generics of Revlimid by October).

With improved product mix in the US and European operations and aided by better execution, the company’s operating performance also showed marked improvement. The Q1 Ebitda margins at 16.8% grew more than 130 bps on a y-o-y as well as sequential basis. The net profit at ₹570.8 crore grew 9.7% year-on-year and 12.8% sequentially.

Analysts expect more to come. Those at Prabhudas Lilladher said Aurobindo Pharma has multiple growth drivers in place with investments in vaccines, injectables, biosimilars and PLI which are expected to be reflected from FY25.

The forward earnings estimates are also being raised, aided by better growth prospects. Analysts at Motilal Oswal have raised their earnings estimate by 8% and 7% for FY24 and FY25, respectively, factoring superior execution in the European segment, reduced scope of price erosion in the US base portfolio, and moderation in business prospects in the ARV segment.