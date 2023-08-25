Aurobindo Pharma to pursue ‘comprehensive evaluation’ on sale on injectables biz Eugia Pharma1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 05:20 PM IST
The pharma major clarified a news report which said the promoters of the firm have started the process of selling a majority stake in its injectables business Eugia Pharma.
Aurobindo Pharma said on Friday, August 25 that its Committee of Independent Directors will pursue a comprehensive evaluation of all options regarding the restructuring of its wholly-owned subsidiary Eugia Pharma Specialities Limited.
