Aurobindo Pharma, Sun Pharma and Jubilant are recalling different products in the US market for various reasons, US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) said in a recent report.
Aurobindo Pharma's Cyanocobalamin Injection, used for treating, and preventing vitamin B12 deficiency, has been recalled. Meanwhile, Sun Pharma is recalling a drug used to increase the production of natural tears in eyes. Also Jubilant Cadista is recalling a drug that treats different inflammatory conditions.
Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc is recalling 4,33,809 vials of Cyanocobalamin injection for being a "Subpotent Drug", USFDA stated adding Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc is recalling 73,030 boxes of Cequa (cyclosporine ophthalmic solution) for the same reason.
Besides, there was low out-of-specification results obtained for assay and the presence of particulate matter in the affected lot, USFDA stated as reasons for the company to initiate the recall.
Salisbury-based Jubilant Cadista Pharmaceuticals Inc is recalling 19,222 bottles of Methylprednisolone tablets for being "Subpotent", USFDA also said.
As per the US health regulator, New Jersey-based Macleods Pharma USA Inc is also recalling 4,872 bottles of a drug used to treat or prevent osteoporosis, manufactured at Baddi (Himachal Pradesh) due to "Failed content uniformity specifications."
The USFDA has classified the recalls as Class III, which is initiated in a "situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences."