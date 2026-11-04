Aurtus partners with WTS Global to boost cross-border tax and regulatory advisory services

In what is being seen as a strategic development, Aurtus, which is a specialized tax, transaction, and regulatory advisory firm, has now joined WTS Global as a member company.
This partnership is being seen as an important milestone for both organisations, since it will help to significantly scaling up cross-border advisory capabilities for Indian businesses and international enterprises alike.
"This partnership gives Aurtus clients direct access to WTS Global specialists in other jurisdictions. Indian businesses and families with interests abroad can now get advice in those countries from firms Aurtus works with directly. International groups investing in or operating in India can reach Aurtus through WTS member firms in their home countries for Indian tax, transfer pricing, M&A and regulatory work," the company said in a press release.
Aurtus, established in 2020, has managed to establish itself as a tax and regulatory advice company and also provides implementation support. It does not undertake audit works like other WTS Global firms.
“We founded Aurtus in 2020 with a clear purpose: to pair thoughtful, research-led tax advice with practical implementation. Becoming part of WTS Global extends that purpose across borders and gives our people and future talent the opportunity to develop a global mindset, collaborate with colleagues around the world and grow through new experiences. My Partners and I are excited at what lies ahead!” said Vishal Gada, Founder and CEO of Aurtus.
The company is headquartered in India and has offices in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, and GIFT City. It has a team of more than 75 professionals, who are mainly experienced chartered accountants and legal experts.
Indian corporations, multinational corporations (MNCs), venture capital funds, private equity investors, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), family offices, and fast-growing start-ups are its usual clients.
1. International Tax & Transfer Pricing
2. Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) and Corporate Restructuring
3. Corporate Tax Advisory and Dispute Resolution
4. GIFT IFSC Advisory and Setup Assistance
5. Private Client Services, Family Offices, and Succession Structures
Founded in 2003, WTS Global is a tax consulting firms' network which operates in 100 countries around the world. It has its headquarters in the Netherlands.
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