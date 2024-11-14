Australia to Make Big Tech Liable for Citizens’ Online Safety

The Australian government plans to enact laws requiring big tech firms to protect its citizens online, the latest move by the center-left Labor administration to crack down on social media including through age limits and curbs on misinformation.

Communications Minister Michelle Rowland announced the government's plan for a legislated Digital Duty of Care in Australia on Wednesday night, saying it aligned with similar laws in the UK and European Union.

Communications Minister Michelle Rowland announced the government’s plan for a legislated Digital Duty of Care in Australia on Wednesday night, saying it aligned with similar laws in the UK and European Union.

“It is now time for industry to show leadership, and for social media to recognize it has a social responsibility," Rowland said in a speech in Sydney announcing the measures. It would “keep users safe and help prevent online harms." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Australian government has moved in recent years to crack down on social media giants and big tech companies, to address what it views as a wave of misinformation and negative content impacting children and sweeping the nation’s online spaces.

Earlier in November, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced Australia would be banning social media for children under the age of 16, putting the onus on tech companies to enforce the limits. The new laws are expected to be introduced within weeks and come into effect one year after they pass parliament.

In response to the laws, Facebook and Instagram operator Meta Platforms Inc. called for the restrictions to be handled by app stores, such as those run by Google and Apple Inc., rather than the platforms themselves. The government has ignored those requests, but has yet to announce what fines companies would face or what age verification information will need to be provided. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the same time, Albanese has moved forward controversial laws to target misinformation and disinformation online, which opponents have labeled an attack on freedom of speech.

His moves against big tech have already sparked confrontations with major players including entrepreneur Elon Musk, who called the Australian prime minister and his government “fascists."

