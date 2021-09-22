Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Australian buy-now-pay-later Zip enters India with $50 mn investment

Australian buy-now-pay-later Zip enters India with $50 mn investment

Premium
Photo: HT Print
1 min read . 05:34 AM IST Reuters

Zip Co Ltd said on Wednesday it had agreed to invest $50 million to acquire a minority interest in Indian peer, ZestMoney, 

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Australian buy-now-pay-later firm Zip Co Ltd said on Wednesday it had agreed to invest $50 million to acquire a minority interest in Indian peer, ZestMoney, as part of its global expansion plans. 

More details awaited

More details awaited

