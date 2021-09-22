Australian buy-now-pay-later Zip enters India with $50 mn investment

Australian buy-now-pay-later Zip enters India with $50 mn investment1 min read . 05:34 AM IST
Australian buy-now-pay-later firm Zip Co Ltd said on Wednesday it had agreed to invest $50 million to acquire a minority interest in Indian peer, ZestMoney, as part of its global expansion plans.
More details awaited
