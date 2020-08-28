Australian court orders Adani Abbot Port to pay $106 million over port dispute

In 2016, a Rio Tinto-owned company, Queensland Coal, had negotiated an agreement to assign its rights to export coal from the port to Adani’s mining arm from 2022, for which Adani had been paid a total of $255 million by Queensland Coal. Four coal companies - Lake Vermont, QCoal, Byerwen Coal and Sonoma Mine – alleged that after signing this deal, Adani increased user and handling charges for other companies, placing its own interests above those of other port customers.