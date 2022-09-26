Australian firms eye India tie-ups

India has been amazing in what it’s doing to develop its EV two-wheelers, added Eaton. “So the growth of manufacturing in India is complemented by our ability to explore mines, to sort and process the critical minerals that is so important in today’s world." The bilateral free-trade agreement was signed on 2 April, providing India duty-free access on 95% tariff lines that it exports to Canberra, including textiles, leather, furniture, jewellery, machinery and select medical devices. New Delhi has offered immediate tariff elimination on 40% of tariff lines, comprising 85% of Australia’s export in value terms, while another 30.3% will see a withdrawal or reduction in tariffs over a period of three, five, seven and 10 years.