Australian Startup Canva’s Growth Accelerating During Downturn
Canva added 10 million active users to its online platform over 30 days through mid-March, taking its total to 125 million
Canva added 10 million active users to its online platform over 30 days through mid-March, taking its total to 125 million
Australian design-software startup Canva Pty. Ltd. said its growth has accelerated even as macro headwinds buffet other tech companies.
Australian design-software startup Canva Pty. Ltd. said its growth has accelerated even as macro headwinds buffet other tech companies.
With inflation still running hot globally, enterprise customers have looked to Canva as a lower-cost option that allows consolidation of tasks on a single platform, company co-founder Cliff Obrecht said.
With inflation still running hot globally, enterprise customers have looked to Canva as a lower-cost option that allows consolidation of tasks on a single platform, company co-founder Cliff Obrecht said.
Canva added 10 million active users to its online platform over 30 days through mid-March, taking its total to 125 million people.
“A lot of organizations are like ‘hey, I don’t need to be paying these four subscriptions.’ To enable all their knowledge workers to scale on-brand designs, they look at the figures and it’s just a no-brainer," Mr. Obrecht said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.
Many of those users have been in enterprise markets, which Canva targeted with the September 2022 launch of a product suite including website design and presentation tools. This month, it rolled out AI-powered tools across its suite.
Canva customers include HubSpot Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc.
Founded in 2012, Canva took five years to acquire its first 10 million users.
Canva has been profitable since 2017 and is generating about $1.4 billion in annualized revenue, co-founder Melanie Perkins said.
It was valued at $26 billion last year by major investor Blackbird Ventures.
While tech giants and startups alike have been slashing jobs and costs in an effort to satisfy investors’ rediscovered love of profits, Canva has grown its workforce by more than 50% to about 3,500 over the past 12 months.
“Often these companies grew too fast and they’re right-sizing, so there’s a lot of great talent on the market, and we’re certainly welcoming them in with open arms," Mr. Obrecht added.