Blackstone buys casino business for $6.3 billion

The opening of Crown’s new casino in Sydney was delayed after a regulatory inquiry found the company wasn’t suitable to operate the casino without significant changes. The inquiry found that bank accounts at Crown were used to launder money, that Crown improperly worked with so-called junket operators in Asia to bring gamblers to Australia, and that it disregarded the welfare of its employees by pursuing high-rollers in China, where Crown employees were eventually arrested for gambling-related crimes.

