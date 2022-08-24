Authentic Brands partners Bianca Home to launch Nautica home range in India

Authentic Brands partners Bianca Home to launch Nautica home range in India1 min read . 02:10 PM IST
Bianca Home plans to open 50 shops of Nautica Home pan-India and will sell products such as bedsheets, comforters, blankets, etc
New Delhi: Indian textile manufacturer Bianca Home on Wednesday said it has partnered Authentic Brands Group (ABG), a brand development, marketing and entertainment company and owner of the Nautica brand to manufacture and distribute Nautica Home products in India.
Products such as bedsheets, comforters, blankets, pillows, towels, bath rugs, bathrobes, bath accessories and area rugs will be sold via both e-commerce and offline retail stores. Bianca Home plans to open 50 shops of Nautica Home pan-India; the brand expects to clock revenues of about ₹100 million by the end of 2023.
Bianca Home LLP, a division of Mangal Exports Group, operates in the Indian home décor space. Established in 2008, Bianca Home designs and manufactures bedsheets, comforters, pillows, mattresses, towels, curtains, bathmats, cushion covers, and many more home products. The company counts Walmart, JCPenny, Crate and Barrel, Pier 1, William Sonoma, Home Goods as its clients.
The Nautica Home collection features a premium bedding and bath range, inspired by Nautica’s iconic nautical aesthetic.
“Recent trends have shown that consumers have an increased interest in elevating their home décor. We are eager to bring Nautica’s premium designs and high-quality products to this important market," said Henry Stupp, President EMEA & India, ABG.
Consumers are spending more time at home and are looking to update their living space, said Devang Dalal, Partner, Bianca Home. “In line with the market trend for higher homeware shopping and Nautica being globally recognized and a trusted lifestyle brand, Nautica Home products will resonate with the personality of aspiring Indian consumers," he said.
Tapping into the trend, brands such as H&M and Marks & Spencer have also launched their home decor collections in India.
Authentic Brands Group is a brand development, marketing and entertainment company, which owns a portfolio of global media, entertainment and lifestyle brands. ABG’s portfolio of brand include Elvis Presley, David Beckham, Sports Illustrated, Reebok, Eddie Bauer, Spyder, Volcom, Airwalk, Nautica, among several others.